International dragon boat race to resume

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) will resume the organising of its internationally-renowned annual dragon boat race this year.

Its president, Tan Sri T.C Goh, said the event which had to be suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions under the movement control order (MCO), will be resumed on July 2 and 3.

This would be the seventh time that the race is being organised by the FCAS.

Goh was also proud to highlight that in the last six times of this spectacular and exciting annual Chinese cultural event being held, its popularity among the domestic and international participants has obviously grown from strength to strength, each time.

The annual international dragon boat race which is a key cultural event of FCAS, is also a major tourist attraction, and it is well recognized and supported by the state government, through allocation of special grant; it also received strong support from corporate sector and civil society organizations in the state where, by way of sponsorship and sending their teams of athletes to participate in the event.

Goh who is also president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), said with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country gradually coming under better control now, and the government recently announced reopening of the country, next month, FCAS has thus decided to resume the organizing of the annual cultural event, after a thorough discussion.

He hoped the event would help boost state tourism industry and the economy.

Goh who is also a member of the Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) announced this at the second meeting of FCAS 13th Central Committee, on Saturday.

Also in attendance were FCAS deputy president Datuk Susan Wong, its vice presidents, Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, Kapitan Lim Vun Chan, and David Chan, secretary-general Datuk Yong Soo Pin, treasurer-general Chen Ee Sheng, and deputy secretary-general, Fong Tet Kong.

An unanimous decision was also reached in the meeting to appoint Wong as the organising chairman of the 7th FCAS International Dragon Boat Race, who will be assisted by Fung, with full backup from the FCAS Central Committee under Goh’s leadership. The preparation work is currently in full swing.

Goh further noted that, the preliminary round of the Race will begin on July 2 and the final event on the following day.

The FCAS International Dragon Boat Race was last held in June 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the entire world. It attracted participants from various countries including China, Brunei and Philippines.