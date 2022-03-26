Kitchen appliance in Jalan Petanak shoplot apartment sparks fire

KUCHING (March 26): A kitchen appliance belong to a tenant of a shoplot apartment at Jalan Petanak suddenly burst into flames at around 12.30am today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today, swift action from the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms of the apartment located on the third-floor of the shoplot.

The tenants, comprised of four Indonesian women, all managed to escape to safety unscathed.

Firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were deployed to the scene and they used one firehose to put out the fire inside of the 18 square metre room.

The fire destroyed the tenants’ kitchen appliances and cooking utensils.

The building suffered no structural damages due to the fire.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite and the smoke was cleared from the shoplot apartment, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 2am.