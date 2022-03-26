Lights out at the Sarawak DUN building for Earth Hour 2022

KUCHING (March 26): Lights of the iconic Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building and Darul Hana Bridge at Kuching Waterfront have been turned off tonight to observe Earth Hour 2022.

At a simple ceremony at Kuching Waterfront tonight, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan symbolically launched the global event around 8.30pm.

The lights were turned off for approximately an hour and the initiative was also supported by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for buildings under their jurisdiction.

In a press statement, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) said the global initiative had been celebrated since 2007 with buildings around the world turning off their lights for an hour to reflect the solidarity and unity of the society in combating climate change.

It said the Earth Hour event was celebrated digitally in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic and Malaysia had also taken part in the movement to spread awareness on climate change and reduce the use of electricity.

The theme for this year Earth Hour 2022 was #ShapeOurFuture and efforts to combat climate change requires the cooperation from all levels of the society and stakeholders in fighting for a better future for the next generations.