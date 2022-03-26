Malaysia logs 21,839 new Covid-19 cases, 52 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): The country’s new Covid-19 infections continued to hover in the five digit range as the Health Ministry recorded 21,839 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

This raises the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 4,101,081 since the pandemic began in 2020.

But, yesterday’s number was a drop of 2,477 cases, compared to the 24,316 cases recorded on Thursday.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said another 52 people were recorded as dead due to Covid-19.

He said the number included 15 people who died before reaching the hospital for treatment. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME