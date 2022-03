MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in several areas in S’wak

KUCHING (March 26): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit six divisions across Sarawak until 6pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 3.35pm, the department said the divisions involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong and Sarikei.

MetMalaysia said similar weather conditions are also expected to hit Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

The department stated the areas involved in Kedah are Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling; Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Bera); and Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang).

In Sabah, MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Interior (Tambunan) and West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran).