MP slams MOH over Covid-19 booster shot policy

KUCHING (March 26): The Ministry of Health (MOH) should not threaten Malaysians by voiding their digital vaccination certificates automatically on April 1 if they do not get their Covid-19 booster shots, said Bintulu MP Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing.

“Think about those who are paralysed after receiving the second dose and have to use wheelchairs for life. Victims in these heartbreaking situations are now forced by the government to get boosters.

“Is the government only going to stop once they have reached a certain number of people who die?” he questioned in a statement today.

Tiong said he had received hundreds of texts and calls from concerned citizens, urging him to write to the Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to convey their dissatisfaction and anger at the Minister of Health’s “reckless policies”.

He claimed that these people have lost all confidence in the policies on vaccination and how the MOH is doing things, especially since the authorities have not given reasonable explanations to allay the people’s doubts and fears about the vaccines, their side effects and mortality rates.

“The people are not only afraid of contracting coronavirus; it is also the fact that after receiving the first and second doses, many people continue to experience various pains and damage to their bodies.

“Some people who have gotten exemption letters from their doctors not to be vaccinated were disregarded by the Ministry too, insisting on them getting the vaccines and risking their lives.

“Some elderly people are crying that they have been confined to wheelchairs after receiving two doses. They are now deathly afraid of not even being able to see the sun after getting the booster,” he said.

Tiong said that people are wondering why the Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin was being “arrogant and cruel” for not seeing people’s precious lives but looking at them as “gambling tokens”.

He reasoned that if the vaccinations really produce no side effects, it will not threaten lives and will achieve better results against the pandemic.

“Why is Khairy continuing on with this Little Napoleon political style since taking over as Health Minister?

“It is not enough that he has completely ignored vaccinated people who experienced side effects, but now they are even forcing booster shots on vulnerable groups who are not suitable for them.

“The only excuse for deaths by side effects are dismissed as only ‘complications’, which is totally inappropriate and ignores the actual problem!” he said.