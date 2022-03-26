Mukah police chief: Police ensure protection, anonymity of informants

MUKAH (March 26): Informants of drug cases are assured of their identities and information being fully protected at all times.

In stating this, district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would make sure that the safety of the informants would never be compromised.

“We will keep (the informants’ identities) secret and always out to ensure that they’re not in any danger,” he told Utusan Borneo when met during the district-level 215th Police Day celebration at the district police headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

On a related subject, he said there had been many arrests over drug cases made since January this year, adding that information from the community was among the key factors contributing to success of the anti-drug operations conducted by police in this district.

Muhamad Rizal also thanked the local community for their continuous cooperation with his men in efforts to tackle criminal activities in Mukah.

“We pledge to continue giving the best possible services to the community.

“Moreover, I call upon all police officers and personnel to constantly improve their skills and to always be disciplined,” he added.