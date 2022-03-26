Nanta: Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme to continue throughout Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): The government will extend the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme throughout Ramadan to allow the people the opportunity to purchase basic necessities at lower prices, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the green light to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry for the programme to continue.

“The programme was supposed to end this month, but KPDNHEP wrote to the Prime Minister recently (to seek an extension).

“The ministry has been allowed to continue with the programme (until the end of Ramadan). We need to fine-tune (some details) for it to be more comprehensive and easier to be carried out,” he told reporters after the launch of National Consumers Day 2022 here today, which was officiated by Ismail Sabri.

Also present was KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

Commenting on the programme, Nanta expressed his gratitude to the various parties that volunteered their services throughout its implementation.

“Many elected representatives, industry players, hypermarkets and various other parties were in favour and voluntarily joined the programme that essentially helps reduce the people’s burden cost-wise. I highly appreciate their involvement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nanta said up to March 15, a total of 3,347 traders had joined the Retail Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) programme.

He expects as many as 15,000 traders nationwide to switch to ReDI by the end of 2025.

“The use of e-wallets in Malaysia has also increased by 131 per cent, exceeding 600 million transactions in 2020,” he said.

Based on Department of Statistics Malaysia records, e-commerce transaction revenue rose between 30 and 50 per cent, equivalent to RM254.6 billion, in the first quarter of last year. – Bernama