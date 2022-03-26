Pujut Interchange opens to public March 31

MIRI (March 26): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin yesterday announced that the Pujut Interchange Pan-Borneo Project flyover would be open to the public this Thursday, March 31.

With the opening of the four lane flyover, traffic flow for the affected areas especially during peak hours will be eased and once the flyover is operational, all temporary access to Vista Perdana will be closed, Lee told the press during a visit to the project site in Permyjaya yesterday.

Meanwhile for those residing in Vista Perdana and Naim Southlake, installation of traffic lights for vehicles going into these residential areas have also been approved and construction work may take two months to complete, he disclosed.

Lee added that once the temporary access are closed and while waiting for the new traffic lights to be installed, residents of Vista Perdana and Naim Southlake are required to make a u-turn at the present traffic lights to enter the housing area.

“It may take a longer 1.5km drive to make the u-turn, but it will be the safest way to get to Vista Perdana and Naim Southlake until the new traffic lights are installed,” he said, adding that there was no traffic lights in the initial plan of Pujut Interchange Project but he had appealed for their installation for the safety and convenience of residents in the two residential areas.

Lee also urged the project contractor to carry out a final audit on the safety compliance and to ensure that all safety measures and signage for the flyover are complied with and in place before it is fully open to the public on March 31.

The physical work on the Pujut Interchange Pan-Borneo Project started in 2017 and it encountered several delays in the process, partly due to a change of government then.

Also present during Lee’s visit were Public Work Department (JKR) Northern Zone Manager, Ir. Siaw Ming Chian and Acting Head of Project, JKR Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit, Ir Awang Mohamad Fadillah Awang Redzuan.