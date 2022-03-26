Ranau lass awarded Anugerah Pelajaran Diraja at UMS convocation



KOTA KINABALU (March 26): Twenty-five-year old Ignatia Pius from Kampung Paginatan, Ranau did not expect to receive Anugerah Pelajaran DiRaja during Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 22nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday.



Although achieving outstanding academic performance in the whole semester in the university, it had never crossed her mind to be given the gold medal with her parents among the audience witnessing the historical moment.

“I am grateful for the blessing and award, and I hope I can make my parents proud of my achievement.

“Both my parents are farmers and I am the third in the family holding a degree. I am the third child of six siblings. To me, this is how I show my appreciation towards my parents who have been my backbone,” she said.

Ignatia started his journey in pursuing a Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 2016 and completed it in 2020.

“Although my score has been always high every semester, but the final one was the most challenging because it was during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Most of my final working papers needed equipment in the laboratory, but since we were not allowed to travel during the MCO, I have to put many things on hold.

“I am grateful for having my family during that challenging moment and I feel proud for completing my degree,” she said.

Ignatia is currently working as an engineer in one of consultant companies in the city centre.