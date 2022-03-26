Rep: Melaka, S’wak can help out Covid-19-hit small businesses in both states

BINTULU (March 26): Melaka and Sarawak could work together in helping small businesses affected by Covid-19 through mutual cooperation and promotional activities, said Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Speaking at the Sarawak-Melaka Entrepreneurship Festival 2022 at Naim Street Mall Bintulu Paragon yesterday, Talib cited Melaka’s own famous ‘cencaluk’ (fermented shrimps) and ‘belacan’ (shrimp paste) as examples of home-based products that could be jointly promoted alongside Bintulu’s own ‘belacan’.

He also acknowledged Melaka’s strategic location within the central route of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Bintulu also has its own uniqueness, and is also famous for its ‘belacan’.

“Efforts between entrepreneurs from each state in promoting each other would help develop each other’s products and markets,” he said, adding that ‘promoting Bumiputera economy had not been easy’.

The Sarawak-Melaka Entrepreneurship Festival 2022 was organised and run by Melaka First, Sarawak Traders and Hawkers Association Assyakirin Unit (PPPSU), in cooperation with Gagasan Badan Ekonomi Melayu (GABEM) and Naim Street Mall.

Melaka First chairman Datuk Haron Md Dom said the event would not be a success without the cooperation among the associations from both states.

He said all the hard work had already begun two months ago.

“I hope that this event would benefit the visitors and the entrepreneurs.

“We are indeed glad to be involved in it.

“I am excited to host this festival in Melaka and would invite various entrepreneurs in Bintulu to be part of the event after Hari Raya celebration,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Bintulu Resident Hussaini Hakim, Sarawak Traders and Hawkers Association president Mohd Ariffin Abdullah, special officer to Bintulu MP Azman Abdul Rahman, and PPSU chairman Zulkipli Dahlan.