Sarawak continues PICKids lead with 70.9 pct children given Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (March 26): Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 70.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 having been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this was the highest in the country yesterday and was above the national rate of 36.4 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded vaccination rates higher than the national rate for this age group were Melaka (47.7 per cent), Penang (44.9 per cent), Klang Valley (44.7 per cent), Johor (43.6 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (40.6 per cent) and Labuan (39.6 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s 91.2 per cent vaccination rate was the fourth lowest in the country.

Malaysia as a whole recorded an immunisation rate of 91.5 per cent.

Other states that also had vaccination rates lower for this age group than the national rate were Pahang (85.7 per cent), Kelantan (84.1 per cent) and Sabah (74.3 per cent).

For adults in Sarawak, 91 per cent had been given at least two vaccine doses, but this was still lower than the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s rate was the sixth lowest in the country.

Other states that recorded vaccination rates lower than the national rate for the adult population were Melaka (92.8 per cent), Terengganu (91.9 per cent), Kedah (88.5 per cent), Perak (88.3 per cent), Pahang (87 per cent), Kelantan (79.9 per cent) and Sabah (76.9 per cent).

As of yesterday, over 6.08 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, more than 2.39 million were first doses followed by over 2.14 million second doses and more than 1.54 million boosters.

Yesterday alone, a total of 2,926 vaccines doses were given to individuals throughout the state.

Of the total, 1,592 were first doses followed by 183 second doses and 1,151 boosters.