Sibu’s abattoir, pork stalls get green light to resume operation by month-end

SIBU (March 26): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) abattoir at Jalan Ding Lik Kong and all pork stalls in Sibu have been allowed to resume operation end of March.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the abattoir is allowed to resume operation on March 30, meanwhile all pork stalls and shops on March 31.

This decision has given huge relief to members of Sibu Butcher’s Association (SBA) following an order made by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) on March 9 for the abattoir to be closed for a period of 60 days after some pig samples collected from the slaughterhouse tested positive for the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

“Each of you plays an important role if you aim to gain back the confidence of the consumers as well as to adhere to all directives and requirements from the authorities,” Ting advised members of SBA during a zoom meeting held yesterday afternoon.

“The temporary closure of the premises was to enable cleaning and disinfection process and these precautionary measures are crucial if we all want to prevent the unfortunate incident from recurring and to avoid causing the slaughterhouse to be closed again,” he told the SBA members, out of which some cried foul over the ban, saying it had gravely affected their business and livelihood.

Ting said SBA members should be grateful that the abattoir was allowed to resume operation on March 30, for its original plan was to be closed until May 9.

Under the new rulings, he said all pigs transported to the abattoir must not be kept overnight and must be slaughtered on the same day.

Additionally, Ting said SBA members should convey the message and discuss it with the pig farmers and pig suppliers from Kuching on the new rulings and ensure that the pigs must not be kept overnight each time live pigs are transported to the abattoir for slaughter.

In regards to the request from SBA, Ting urged them to write their proposals to SMC so that the matters can be looked into.

“Since your request is related to the welfare of the contractors and the employees affected by the recent closure of the abattoir, give us your proposal soonest so that we can come up with a proper plan,” he urged.