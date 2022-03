KOTA KINABALU (March 26): Sri Tanjung assemblyman Justin Wong and his counterpart in Elopura Calvin Chong today joined Parti Warisan (Warisan).

Both Wong and Chong resigned from Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah on January 20, 2022.

According to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in a press conference, the duo want to continue their struggles for the people of Sabah with the party.

MORE TO COME