Streamline labour laws in East, West Malaysia to uphold constitutional equality, says workers’ group

KUCHING (March 26): The Sabah Labour Ordinance and Sarawak Labour Ordinance should be amended immediately so East Malaysian workers will enjoy the same benefits provided in the Employment Bill 2021, said the Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC).

In a statement Saturday, it said it strongly support such a demand made by the Malaysian Trade Union Congress Sarawak.

It added that in the spirit of Article 8 of the Federal Constitution that all persons are equal before the law, and no discrimination against citizens on the ground of place of birth, the government must streamline the labour laws in East Malaysia and the Peninsula to uphold the principle of constitutional equality in labour law reform exercise.

“Given that Parliament will reconvene in April to debate the Anti-Hopping Bill, we urge the government to include the amendments of both the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinance, as well as the Trade Union Bill 2022, in the special parliamentary sitting.

“Furthermore, we would like to recommend any future labour law amendments be grouped as “3 in 1” bundle — (any) amendments to the Employment Act, Sabah Labour Ordinance and Sarawak Labour Ordinance ought to be tabled at Parliament concurrently,” said LLRC.

It added that as Parliament passed the Federal Constitution amendment to restore equal status of the Borneo states in December 2021, the ruling and opposition parties should be more sensitive in dealing with Borneo states issues.

“They should also respect the equal rights of Sabah and Sarawak citizens — failing to do so will defeat the purpose of making the Borneo states as equal partners in the Federation,” said the group.