Ten Johor assemblymen sworn in as state executive council members

JOHOR BARU (March 26): All 10 Johor assemblymen today took their oaths of office after being appointed as members of the state executive council at the Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The ceremony was performed before Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibrahim were also present to witness the appointments.

Also present was newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who had been sworn in last week.

The Johor executive council members who took their oaths were: Datuk Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap), Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), K. Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh), Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom), Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (Larkin) and Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah).

They were joined by Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Lee Ting Han (Paloh), Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir) and Norliza Noh (Johor Lama).

These 10 new members were sworn in to form the state government for the new term following Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Johor state polls on March 12.

Onn Hafiz, who is also Machap assemblyman, was sworn in as the 19th Johor Menteri Besar on March 15.

A video of the ceremony was posted live on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page. — Malay Mail