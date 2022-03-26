Uggah: PBB Bukit Saban will continue standing by party president

KUCHING (March 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Saban branch has passed a resolution to support party president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue leading PBB for “many more years to come”.

The branch chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the resolution was adopted at the branch’s triennial delegates meeting in Spaoh today.

Uggah, who is Deputy Premier of Sarawak, said he has known and worked closely with Abang Johari, the Premier of Sarawak, since 1978.

“He has proven himself to be a most capable, smart and visionary leader. One of his most notable achievements is in seeking extra revenue for the state through the imposition of state sales tax on petroleum products.

“His inclusive policy as Premier of Sarawak on many issues clearly illustrates he is a leader for all races,” he said.

According to Uggah, the premier in politics has shown his mettle where he was able to unite the people by getting them to give their strong support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the state election last year, leading to a landslide victory of 76 out of 82 seats contested.

He said in addition, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Abang Johari had announced numerous aid packages to help tide the people through difficult times.

“Now we have his Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 which aims at propelling Sarawak to greater heights in development, progress and prosperity,” Uggah said.

He said his PBB Bukit Saban branch will continue to stand by the party president and premier.

Speaking on party matters, Uggah urged members from all the sub-branches to avoid issues which could lead to conflict or dissension among them.

“Whenever we have grievances or dissatisfaction, the culture and discipline in PBB is to sit down together to discuss them amicably. It will not benefit anyone, or PBB, to resort to action which will only aggravate the situation,” he said.

He stressed PBB needed to remain united and strong in order to stay relevant and be the backbone of the state government for many years to come.

He also advised party members to reach out to voters aged 18 to 20 by recruiting them to join PBB.

On a separate issue, Uggah pledged to work together with Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap and Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam to continue bringing about more development and progress in the division.

He said they will improve communication services and Internet connectivity as well as provide stable treated water supply.

He added that they will also focus on helping the people generate more income through modern agricultural activities.

“We are going to have the Betong Industrial Park and the agroparks at Lubok Tamang and Bebuling. We must be active participants in activities in them rather than being contented as mere bystanders, watching from the sidelines as others who participate benefit,” he said.