Uggah retains PBB Bukit Saban branch chairmanship unchallenged

KUCHING (March 26): Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been re-elected chairman of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Saban branch after the branch’s triennial delegates meeting in Spaoh today.

According to a statement, the PBB deputy president and Bukit Saban assemblyman was not challenged.

Elected as his deputy was Abg Suhordie Abg Zaini while Tony Malang was made the vice chairman.

Nahariah Mohd Spawi and Natasha Nasa were chosen as the women movement chief and women movement deputy chief respectively.

Elected to lead the youth movement was Martin Ngindang while Muzaid Satar was elected his deputy.