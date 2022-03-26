Who’s who in the new Johor state exco

JOHOR BARU (March 26): Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today announced the portfolios for his new state executive council after earlier obtaining the consent from the Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

He explained that the newly-appointed Johor state executive council consists of leaders with experience, together with young leaders, who are knowledgeable and skilled.

“As much as 70 per cent of the state executive council’s ranks are from the Johor youth.

“The new line-up is also includes those from various races and took into account of the gender balance, which reflects the true face of Johor,” said Onn Hafiz during a press conference at the Johor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Saujana here today.

The 43-year-old mentri besar said he is confident and believes that the newly-appointed state executive council members will be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities given to them with full trust, dedication and integrity over the next five years.

“I realise the challenges that lie ahead are enormous and testing, especially when we are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, I and the newly-appointed state executive council members will do our best to drive the state of Johor to a higher level,” he said.

At the same time, Onn Hafiz noted that he and state executive council members will work hard to fulfill all the promises made by Barisan Nasional (BN) during the recent Johor state election campaign.

“Johor BN’s five pledges, namely Economic Development, People’s Well-Being, Johor Youth, Integrity Administration and Political Reform, will definitely be implemented in the future and become the state’s priorities.

“The thrust of this new government will emphasise the concept of ‘Bangsa Johor’ where we want to ensure that the people of Johor, regardless of religion, race and background,” he said, adding that they are equally involved in developing the state,” he said.

Onn Hafiz added that aspects of welfare, economy, education and health of the people will be the priority and focus of the state government.

“If we are together, I am confident and believe that no mountain is too high to climb, no ravine is too steep to descend, InsyaAllah (God willing).

The new members of the Johor Executive Council are as follows:

Johor Land Revenue, Administration, Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Onn Hafiz (Machap) Johor Agriculture, Agro -Based and Rural Development, Datuk Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap) Johor Housing and Local Government, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai) Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture, K Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh) Johor Women, Family and Community, Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom) Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (Larkin) Johor Islamic Religious Affairs, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah) Johor Health and Unity, Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng) Johor Trade Investment and Consumer Affairs, Lee Ting Han (Paloh) Johor Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir) Johor Education, Information and Communication, Norliza Noh (Johor Lama)

All 10 exco members took their oaths of office at the Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene here this morning before Sultan Ibrahim.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibrahim were also present to witness the appointments.