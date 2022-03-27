Bobby William re-elected PBDSB president uncontested

SIBU (March 26): Bobby William retains the Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s (PBDSB) president post uncontested during the party’s triennial delegate conference (TDC) yesterday.

Its new secretary-general, Sai Malaka, said some 100 members from across Sarawak attended the TDC at a hotel here.

“Our president (Bobby) won the post uncontested and only around 100 people attended the TDC because of the standard operating procedure (SOP) and we are really serious about it,” he said.

Sai is the former treasurer. He replaces Julius Enchana, who is now deputy president.

“Julius has a new task, in-charge of development and strategy of the party,” said Sai.

He added that the party has a new line-up aimed at strengthening the party further.

“Yes, the new line-up and I have been given the trust to strengthen the party and also to reform it from every angle,” he said.

The rest of the committee members would be revealed after the supreme council meeting today, he added.