Cops seize 1.33 tonnes of cannabis worth RM3.33 mln in Selangor

SHAH ALAM (March 27): Police seized 1.33 tonnes of cannabis worth about RM3.33 million following four separate raids around Selangor last Thursday.

Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said four men, aged between 23 and 46, were detained by the Bukit Aman NCID and Selangor NCID at about 4.40pm and 11pm at four locations in Subang Jaya, Rawang and Semenyih, Selangor.

“During the raids police found and seized grade two cannabis at a house which was being used to store the drugs,” he told a media conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

“Investigations revealed that the drug trafficking syndicate had been active since mid-January this year and that two of the suspects are jobless, one is a businessman and another, a delivery worker.

He said one of the suspects was tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and checks also found one of them has two previous drug-related criminal records.

“The police have also seized various assets including four vehicles and cash of about RM331,900 and the estimated total drug and property seizure is worth about RM3.7 million,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the suspects are on a seven-day remand from March 25, to facilitate investigations.

“The NCID is hunting down the remaining syndicate members, including the mastermind. The investigation is still ongoing, within this week we will have more details on the syndicate’s activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of several civil servants for their alleged involvement with a drug trafficking syndicate, Ayob Khan said police were still waiting for a decision from the Home Ministry (KDN) on the action against those detained on March 6.

He said the civil servants were detained under Section 3 (1) of the the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“We will prepare the case file to be sent to the Home Ministry and the police are satisfied with the information gathered regarding their involvement with this syndicate,” he said.

On March 15, Ayob Khan in a media conference at Bukit Aman said nine public servants of an enforcement agency were among 10 individuals arrested for alleged drug trafficking, involving syabu, worth RM193,590. – Bernama