Covid-19: Daily infections in S’wak continue downward trend with 631 cases

KUCHING (March 27): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to show a downward trend, with new infections today logging in at 631, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This marks the third day the state had recorded less than 1,000 cases after reporting 960 cases yesterday and 980 cases on Friday.

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said the new cases were reported in 32 districts with Kuching and Miri topping the list with 191 and 118 cases respectively.

This is followed by Bintulu with 69 cases, Sibu (61), Samarahan (35), Serian (24), Sri Aman (17), Bau (15), Sarikei (13), Simunjan (13), Subis (13), Mukah (11), Matu (11), Betong (6), Saratok (4), Dalat (3), Kapit (3), Tebedu (3), Asajaya (3), Kabong (3), Lundu (2), Kanowit (2), Tatau (2), and one each in Marudi, Daro, Lubok Antu, Lawas, Telang Usan, Julau, Beluru, Sebauh, and Selangau.

Of the new infections, two were in Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while another was a Category 4 case (patient with pneumonia requiring oxygen support). There was also one Category 5 case involving a patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 295,430.

SDMC said Sarawak’s death toll from Covid-19 had also increased to 1,677 following two fatalities.

It said one of the death cases involved a 12-year-old boy from Serian who had cerebral palsy.

“The victim died at Serian Hospital on March 24,” it said.

The other death case involved a 51-year-old man from Sibu who died at Sibu Hospital on March 25. He had a history of hypertension, dyslipidaemia, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The committee also announced the end of the Lorong Cahya Maju Cluster in Kuching, leaving the total number of active Covid-19 clusters in the state at seven.