Driver killed in morning crash at Sarikei-Bintangor Road

SARIKEI (March 27): A four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) driver was killed in an accident that occurred at a section of the Sarikei-Bintangor Road near here yesterday.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the incident, said to have struck at around 10.45am, involved the 4WD and a lorry.

“The 4WD driver was identified as a person surnamed Tiong, from Ulu Sungai Merah in Sibu.

“The lorry driver sustained some minor injuries from the crash, and received immediate treatment from our Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) team,” said Mahmudin, adding that once extricated from the wrecked vehicle, the body was handed over to the police.

“Investigation into the incident is being carried out,” he said.