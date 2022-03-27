e-Pemula programme to benefit more than 2 mln youths, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): Over two million youths are expected to benefit from the soon-to-be-launched RM300 million e-Pemula programme, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

e-Pemula is a cashless transaction scheme for youths aged between 18 and 20 years old, as well as full-time students in higher learning institutions, where RM150 will be credited on a one-off basis into their respective e-wallets.

Speaking at the virtually-held ‘My Money & Me’ financial management workshop in conjunction with the Global Money Week 2022 today, Tengku Zafrul highlighted that Budget 2022 had provided many funds and financing facilities specifically for youths.

“For example, if you are a young entrepreneur, there is the RM150 million Young Entrepreneur Financing Plan offered by Bank Simpanan Nasional and Agrobank.

“Additionally, since 2019, the government has been providing a RM900 allowance to students undergoing industrial training programmes to ease their financial burden,” he said.

The finance minister also took the opportunity to remind the youths of the importance of practising positive financial management.

“To achieve financial well-being, you need to familiarise yourself with the concept of self-control and get acquainted with the world of investments, as well as takaful and insurance plans that will, to some extent, help ensure financial well-being,” he added. – Bernama