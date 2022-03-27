Eight two-storey wooden shoplots in Belaga totally destroyed in fire

BINTULU (March 27): Eight two-storey wooden shoplots in Belaga were totally destroyed in a fire this morning.

They included seven food premises and Sungai Asap Sarawak Energy office.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the Belaga fire station received a distress call about the fire at 5.29am.

“Our first responder, the volunteer firefighters from Uma Daro Sungai Asap were deployed to the location,” he said.

They were led by Justin Matu and 13 volunteer firefighters.

Wan Kamarudin said one fire engine with seven other Bomba personnel led by Helman Main from the Belaga fire station were also despatched to the scene.

“The firefighting teams managed to control the fire at around 6am before the operation ended at around 10am,” he said.

He added no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.