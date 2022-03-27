Five local councils in Sarawak come together to support Earth Hour 2022

SIBU (March 27): Five local councils in the state have come together to support the Earth Hour 2022 last night in an effort to to create a heightened awareness on the importance of protecting and preserving the environment.

The five were the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Miri City Council (MCC), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

According to SMC chairman Clarence Ting, through collective efforts, more people would be galvanised to protect the mother earth.

“I am very proud to say that the organising committee managed to get five councils to work together in one unit to organise this (Earth Hour 2022).

“And through collective action, we will be able to make a difference. Because with more people participating, more people are aware of this Earth Hour and the importance of protecting our environment,” Ting shared during the virtual Earth Hour 2022 streamed live via SMC chairman Facebook last night.

The event was hosted by JCI Sibu and SMC, in collaboration with MBKS, MCC, MPP and SRDC. Themed ‘Stop climate change to save earth’, non essential lights were switched off from 8.30pm till 9.30pm.

In Sibu, lights and streetlights in 19 locations were switched off for an hour, beginning 8.30pm.

Ting also shared how he had spoken to many parents this year, particularly those with secondary school going children, to get the message across – to switch off non-essential lights for an hour.

Additionally, he pointed out that such education had to start early.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng stressed that this green initiative should not only be confined to a city hall but the message has to be disseminated to reach everyone in the state.

Nevertheless, Wee reckoned that this was a good start towards saving the planet.

Miri City Council (MCC) Deputy Mayor Julaihi Mohamad, meanwhile, said MCC would continue to engage the public and business community as the council would continuously plan and implement green initiatives throughout this year.

MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang, pointed out that public participation in the green initiatives was a major key to success in protecting, preserving and rehabilitating the earth.

Therefore, he called for concerted efforts to preserve the earth for future generation.

SRDC chairman, Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, opined that the five councils coming together to roll out this green initiative was a good move – a first step towards working together.

As for SRDC, he said the district council has organised not less than 10 environmental programmes since 2016.

“(For example) Starting this year, SRDC has introduced the bin adoption programme, whereby members of public will look after the bins,” Sempurai said.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Sibu local president Christine Pet also did her sharing last night.

Meanwhile, MBKS has agreed to host the Earth Hour next year.