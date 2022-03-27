Gerawat: Proposed road project along Kalimantan border set to boost Sarawak’s development

MIRI (March 27): The planned road construction along the borders of Kalimantan, Indonesia, would definitely boost the development and economy of Sarawak, said Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

According to him, the Socio-Economic Working Committee under the Special Council of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is currently discussing this proposal.

“This is the (development of) interior roads after the coastal road network, which is currently being constructed.

“The next one has to be our interior roads, as we need to consider the development of Indonesia’s capital set to move to the archipelago, East Kalimantan.

“They (Indonesia) are setting up their road network along the border, so we will also be arranging for our own road network,” he said in his address at the ‘Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Telang Usan and GPS Mulu Victory Celebration and Appreciation Dinner’ held at Piasau Boat Club here on Friday, where Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, the Telang Usan Youth branch chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Councillor Dominic Nyurang, and Mulu PBB Youth chief Usat Bilong were also present.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, said with Sarawak having longer international borders than those across Peninsular Malaysia, ‘plenty could be done in taking advantage of the development of Indonesia’s new capital in Kalimantan.

“Sarawak’s international borders are deemed the longest, compared with those in Peninsular Malaysia – the Malaysia-Thailand border in the north, and the Malaysia-Singapore border in the south.

“Our Kalimantan-Brunei borders are the longest, and must be given proper attention,” he added.

Meanwhile Dennis, who also spoke at the event, said the dinner was not only held to celebrate PBB’s victory in the 12th state election held last December, but also to appreciate the contributions of party members who had made the victory possible.

For the record, PBB is among four component parties within the state’s ruling GPS – the other three parties are SUPP, PRS and PDP.

“The victory belongs to all of us here. We achieved it because everyone had played their part in it.

“But we need to move forward because there is a bigger task awaiting us, and that is GE15 (15th general election),” he said.

In this regard, Dennis called upon all PBB members to play their roles in ensuring the present Baram MP, Anyi Ngau, would retain the seat in the next parliamentary election and continue to work for the people of Baram.

On a separate subject, Dennis advised PBB Youth members to take advantage of their involvement in politics to serve the people, and at the same time, educate themselves in political matters.

“My advice to you, the people in our youth movement – take your time to learn and do not rush for positions in politics. It is better for us to learn in depth throughout our political journey.

“Most importantly, enjoy yourself while doing good things for the people, the community, the nation, for your families and for yourself.

“Be loyal party members – uphold the party’s principles.

“If your intention is just to hold positions, then you would not succeed in the political arena,” he pointed out.