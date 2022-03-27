Govt and Opposition to fine-tune Anti-Party Hopping Bill on March 31, says PKR sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): The government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will meet on Thursday (March 31) to finalise certain matters relating to the Anti-Party Hopping Bill before it is tabled in Parliament on April 11, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the meeting would involve the Steering Committee for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability which comprised 10 members from the government and opposition.

According to him, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had given the government’s commitment to table the bill, apart from seeking the opposition block’s views to fine-tune it.

“Only fine-tuning is needed on several articles or clauses in the bill.

“The prime minister asked for our views and we suggested reactivating the Steering Committee, apart from agreeing to meet on March 31 to fine-tune it,” he told a media conference after opening the Lembah Pantai PKR annual general meeting here today.

On the final day of the Dewan Rakyat’s recent meeting on March 24, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the House that the bill would be tabled at a special sitting on April 11.

Wan Junaidi said the prime minister had agreed to the special sitting and to extend it if one day is not enough to discuss the bill. — Bernama