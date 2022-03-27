iFAST: Another 10 Malaysia dividend stocks that you can consider

KUCHING (March 27): Following the “10 Malaysia dividend stocks to build recurring income” article that was published previously, here is another 10 top attractive dividend payers that have a good dividend yield history and expect to thrive moving forward.

Typically, dividend is a payout of a portion of company’s profit to eligible stockholders or mutual fund holders. It is deemed as an act of rewarding its shareholders who invested in the company.

The payout ratio is determined by the board of directors based on various financials and economic factors. It is also one of the key factors that investors take into consideration when making investment decision.

Companies that have high dividend yield reflects the firm’s healthy financial position and may portrait an undervalued or underpriced nature of the company relative to its stock price.

Similarly, a low dividend yield can be considered that the stock is overpriced or overvalued. High dividend yield is attractive to investors as it generates side income for them other than capital gain from stock price appreciation overtime.

The Top dividend yield sector for Malaysia in 2021 is utilities, real estate, consumer, communication, industrial and financial services. Compared to the previous top 10 list, this list overweighs real estate sector as compared to the previous top 10 list that focuses on financial services and consumer products.

Given that the Malaysia government announcing to reopen the nation’s border in 1st of April, we can expect that economic level in the country will start to move towards pre-pandemic levels.

The real estate sector will be a major beneficial of the economic rejuvenation due to higher take-up rates for office and malls, thus we expect higher revenue and eventually higher dividend yields for 2022.

As of February 2022, there are 410 companies out of 784 companies listed in the Main market of Malaysia Stock Exchange that pays out dividend. However, not all are considered as good dividend-paying stocks. It is important that investors should know how evaluate whether it is a good dividend-paying stock.

1) Malakoff Corp Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 9.39 per cent)

Malakoff is an investment holding company. Along with the subsidiaries, the company acts as an independent power and water producer in Asia. Its core business activities include the provision of power generation, water desalination and operation and maintenance services.

In addition, the group also provides project management services for in-house and external projects. It derives a majority of the revenue from electricity generation and distribution activities. The group operates in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and the Middle East, of which key revenue is derived from Malaysia.

2) Sentral REIT (Forward dividend yield: 8.75 per cent)

Sentral REIT, formerly MRCB-Quill REIT is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition of an investment in commercial properties including office, retail assets, car park and other commercial building.

Its properties are in Cyberjaya, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur and Penang. MRCB-Quill tenant mix includes oil and gas, retail, government-linked office, logistics, banking, insurance, information technology/electronics, automotive, property/construction, education, services, manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods.

3) Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 8.59 per cent)

Astro Malaysia is an entertainment holding company operating in the diversified media industry. The company’s business segments include Television, Radio, Home-shopping, and others.

The television segment provides content, creation, and aggregation of media. Additionally, it provides magazine publication and distribution. The radio segment provides radio broadcasting services to customers. The company generates the majority of its revenue in Malaysia.

4) KLCC Properties Holdings Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 7.85 per cent)

KLCC Property Holdings Bhd is a real estate investment company engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of office and retail space in Malaysia. Its property portfolio consists of office, retail, and hotel. Through its subsidiaries it also provides facility management services and car parking management services.

Its segments are property investment providing office rental of office spaces and other related activities; property investment providing retail rental of retail spaces and other related activities; Hotel operations providing rental of hotel rooms, the sale of food and beverages and other related activities; and Management services providing facilities management, car park operations, management of a real estate investment trust and general management services.

5) AmanahRaya REIT (Forward dividend yield: 7.34 per cent)

AmanahRaya REIT owns a diverse portfolio of real estate properties and real estate-related assets, including hotels, industrial, education, and office properties. Its objective is to achieve an attractive level of return from rental income and long-term capital growth. The company solely operates in Malaysia.

6) MISC Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 6.58 per cent)

MISC is a maritime logistics company domiciled in Malaysia. The company organises itself into five segments: petroleum and product shipping, LNG asset solutions, offshore business, marine and heavy engineering, and others.

The petroleum and product shipping segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, transports crude oil, petroleum products, and chemicals by sea. LNG Asset Solutions, the next most significant segment, transports liquefied natural gas through its fleet of shipping vessels and operates floating storage units.

The offshore segment operates and maintains offshore floating terminals. The marine and heavy engineering segment provides offshore and onshore construction and maintenance services. The company derives approximately half its revenue domestically.

7) Al-Aqar Healthcare REIT (Forward dividend yield: 6.37 per cent)

Al-Aqar Healthcare REIT is engaged in investing in syariah-compliant properties with the primary objective of providing unitholders with distribution and potential for sustainable long-term growth of such distribution and capital appreciation. The company operates in Malaysia and Australia. The Malaysian geographic segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

8) Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 5.77 per cent)

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electrical home appliances and related components. Business activity of the group is breakdown into two segments namely home appliance and fan products.

It generates maximum revenue from fan products segment. The product portfolio of the group consists electric fan, ceiling fan, ventilating fan, home shower, vacuum cleaner, rice cooker, slow cooker, blender, juicer, electric iron, dish dryer, and bidet.

Geographically, it operates in the region of Malaysia, Japan, Asia (excluding Malaysia and Japan), North America, Europe and the Middle East of which Malaysia region accounts for a major share of revenue.

9) Petronas Gas Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 5.12 per cent)

Petronas Gas is a Malaysian gas infrastructure and utilities company of which Malaysia’s nationalized oil corporation, Petroas, holds a majority interest. Petronas Gas segments its primary operations into gas processing, gas transportation, utilities, and regasification businesses.

While each of these contributes significantly to the company’s total revenue, its Gas Processing and Gas Transportation units combine to generate the majority. In gas processing, Petronas Gas receives processing fees under multi-year contracts by processing natural gas piped offshore for its parent company, Petronas.

The gas transportation business encompasses the transmission of offshore natural gas through pipelines to customers in Malaysia and Singapore under multi-year agreements with Petronas.

10) Malaysia Building Society Bhd (Forward dividend yield: 5.08 per cent)

Malaysia Building Society is a Malaysia-based company. The company operates through four major segments: a financing business, which grants loans on the security of freehold and leasehold properties and offers retail financing and related services, a property development business, which develops residential and commercial properties, a business that leases real property, which leases out office buildings, and a hotel operation business which leases hotel rooms, in addition to retail and other related business.

The company also operates a business in project management and investment holding. It generates the majority of its total revenue from the financing business and conducts business solely in Malaysia.