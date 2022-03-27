Kota Belud MP completes Master at UMS

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): Kota Belud member of parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis was among 4,126 graduates at Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) 22nd Convocation Ceremony.

The former Deputy Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister started her journey in obtaining a Master of Engineering in Oil and Gas in mid 2016 and completed in 2019.

However, due to the Movement Control Order she only managed to take the graduation walk three years later.

“It was between June and July 2016. I wanted to do something different. I said to myself, bah bagus sambung Master (I better pursue my Master). So I decided to take Master in Oil and Gas, who know I might have a shot to change career,” she said.

At that time, she was still working as an electrical engineer in one of private companies in the city centre.

The duration of her course was three semesters, where she needed to attend class in the first and second semesters.

Meanwhile, in one of the final semesters she had to choose between practical or lab dissertation.

“Starting second semester I was really juggling between politics and finishing my Master’s degree. However, it was an exciting and memorable experience.

“Along the way, I met amazing people who became my friends to this day.

“I thank all my mentors for their dedication especially Professor Madya Dr Jidon Adrian Janaun, Dr Anissuzaman, Professor Dr Ravindra Pogaku, Dr Sariah Saalah, Dr Mizanur Rahman, Mr Chung and many other wonderful people who made this journey possible.

“I am also blessed for having my parents, siblings and family members supporting me in many ways.

“My appreciation also goes to my friends Helfi Ramli, Faizah Jatlee, Fairuz Mohamad, Sanny Sibin Orow, Said, Luqman Osman, Jofranklin Calentine, Clara and everyone whom I met along the way,” she added.

Munirah who also did her degree in UMS, recommended the university as an option to further study.