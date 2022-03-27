Limbang and Lawas borders with Brunei to also reopen starting Apr 1

LAWAS (March 27): The Sarawak border with Brunei at Limbang and Lawas will reopen with the reopening of the country’s borders from April 1, says Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

However, he said he was unsure if Brunei would reopen its border with Sarawak to allow travellers in as it has not made any announcement on the matter yet.

“We understand that our government has discussed the matter with Brunei but we respect them if they want to protect their country from Covid-19),” he said after attending a Community Financial Literacy programme in Limbang yesterday.

On the operation hours at the border, Hasbi said there had been a discussion to resume them (hours) from 6am to midnight daily. At present (during pandemic), it opens from 6am to 6pm daily.

On another note, Hasbi said he would bring the issue of limited flights from Limbang to Miri, Limbang and Kuching to the Ministry of Transport soon.

“I often received complaints from the people here about flights issue. I take note of that. I will bring the matter to the attention of Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong soon, especially to increase flights during the upcoming Hari Raya.