Masseurs now provide mobile reflexology service

KOTA BELUD (March 27): Mobile reflexology service from house to house or at community eco-tourism centres is a business opportunity women in Kadamaian can venture into, especially those who do not have a business premises.

Knowing the high demand of mobile reflexology service, Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick has contributed portable massage beds to participants who completed a basic traditional body massage course in February 2020.

The massage beds were handed over to 15 recipients in a ceremony at the Kadamaian Assemblyman Service Centre here yesterday.

One of the recipients, Domidah Lumboting, 49, from Kampung Sayap thanked Ewon for supporting women who just started to venture into business.

“I do not have a premises yet but with the portable massage bed that is easy to fold and light, I can provide mobile reflexology service in villages, especially in tourism areas.”

She said Kampung Sayap has many tourism centres, including interesting hiking spots, which would attract a lot of visitors when the country’s borders reopen.

She said the massage beds would allow her to provide massage to hikers who experienced soreness in their feet after completing their hike.

The single mother of six children said she often received calls from clients who required traditional massage service before she attended the reflexology course at the Kadamaian Assemblyman Office in 2020 organized by the Human Resource Development Department (JPSM).

“The one-week course is not sufficient because it only covers the basics of traditional body message.

“However, for those who have experience and talents in body massage, the course can enhance their knowledge.”

Hence, Dominah hoped that an advanced traditional body massage course could be held in the future to improve the knowledge and skills of those in the sector.

She said such courses could provide opportunities to more women participants.

“There are a lot of interests in traditional body massage courses in Kadamaian but many could not afford the courses held in urban areas due to the high costs.”

Meanwhile, Beverley Natalie Koh, 39, from Taginambur hoped that more programmes related to spa and reflexology would be organized in Kadamaian in the future.

“I am sure women in Kadamaian are keen to attend these courses because mobile spa and reflexology services can be done by going from house to house according to the clients’ bookings.”

She also thanked Ewon for the contribution, adding that the portable massage bed would enable her to start her mobile reflexology business in Taginambur as there were many homestays and eco tourism centres there.