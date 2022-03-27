Mayor: Eateries under MBKS jurisdiction managed to reduce plastic straw usage by 1.1 mln in last two years

KUCHING (March 27): Many eateries and cafes under the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) jurisdiction have successfully reduced straw consumption by an estimated of 1.1 million plastic straws in the last two years, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said this was the result of MBKS’ No Plastic Straw campaign launched before the implementation of Movement Control Order to curb the pandemic two years ago.

“That is the work of the people of Kuching, thousands of individuals working together to reduce plastic consumption and tackle the threats to our planet. Now we must continue the fight.

“To ensure continuity of the No Plastic Straw campaign, we have formed a strategic partnership with NakedWonders. This amazing organisation produces reusable straws, and creates awareness of environmental protection,” he said when launching ‘Rethink Plastic: Making Climate Cool Again’ in conjunction with the Earth Hour at Saradise Feast here last night.

According to Wee, it is loosely estimated that 30 million plastic straws are disposed of everyday in Malaysia.

He said about 10 per cent of Malaysians admitted to using plastic straws several times a day and only four per cent of Malaysians claimed that they never used plastic straws.

“Plastic straws, unlike other solid plastics, cannot be recycled because they are very small, flimsy and cannot endure the recycling process.

“They end up entering our waterways and landfills every day. They are not degradable, and hence not continue to be in existence for centuries. Five minutes in your drink, 500 years of environmental damage,” he pointed out.

He said plastic straws were reported to be the most widely used plastic items during beach clean-up efforts.

When disposed in the ocean, he said plastic straws became among the biggest threats to marine lives.

“Some break down into microplastics, which are then eaten by marine species. These microplastics cannot be digested, causing pain and suffering to the animals.

“Later on, these are passed on to humans when we consume the fishes. These microplastics are a major health hazard, both to humans and to many other species,” he added.

In line with the state government’s goal to promote responsible tourism with sustainable development in Sarawak, Wee said MBKS is in the midst of developing eco-tourism programmes that would make the city clean and green.

“This is supported by our designation as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, a worldwide network of cities committed to achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals, including tackling climate change and protecting life on land and life below water.

“As we enter the endemic phase, let us get ready to welcome the world to a greener and cleaner Kuching this time. Let us work together to make the plastic straw a thing of the past,” he said.

He said people can always start small, act fast, and think big.

He asserted: “Little things, like slowly changing our habits can make huge differences in long run.”

He thus appealed to the community to reuse plastic tumblers, buy takeaway food using their own food container, participate in MBKS’ recycling project, and others.

“These are easy and simple efforts to adopt. But we can all start by saying no to plastic straws,” he added.

Among those present were Saradise Group of Companies chief executive officer Datuk Chris Chung, Sarawak Culinary Heritage and Arts Society chairperson Datin Dona Wee and NakedWonders founder Andre Kho.