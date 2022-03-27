MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in several areas in Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (March 27): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across central and northern Sarawak until 3pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 10.55am, the department stated the areas involved are Kapit (Belaga), Bintulu (Bintulu and Sebauh), Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected to hit Sabah.

The department said the areas involved are Interior (Sipitang and Tenom) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan).