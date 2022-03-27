Minister: 22 new 4G towers set for implementation in Selangau

SIBU (March 26): The Sarawak government is currently in the process of site acquisition to set up 22 new 4G telecommunication towers across Selangau District.

In stating this, Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the Nanga Sekuau tower had been a 4G-network facility since Feb 7 – thanks to participating telecommunication service providers such as Celcom, Maxis, Digi and UMobile.

The upgrading, meant to improve the quality of telecommunication coverage over the district, is part of the project run under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan initiated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“These 22 towers are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023,” he said when met after conducting a working visit to Nanga Sekuau telecommunication tower in Selangau near here yesterday.

Julaihi also said as an effort to enhance broadband coverage over Sarawak, a total of 636 new 4G towers had been awarded to appointed service providers under the Jendela Phase 1 programme.

“The service is expected to run in the third quarter of 2023.

“Additionally, the government is currently upgrading 3,014 transmission stations to 4G-network equipped facilities.

“Of the total, 2,774 transmission stations have been upgraded, while 240 stations are expected to be completed and operational in the third quarter of 2022,” he said.

Moreover, the minister said the fibre-optic network installation initiatives were also being actively implemented throughout Sarawak.

“As at February 2022, a total of 76,991 premises had been equipped with fibre-optic network access, enabling residents to enjoy high-speed broadband services.

“Another 39,105 premises are still under implementation stage. These premises are expected to enjoy fibre-optic network by the end of December 2022,” he added.

Julaihi continued on by saying that to address the lack or non-access of broadband access in the remote areas, 523 locations had been identified for satellite installation under the Jendela plan.

“This facility would allow the locals to access broadband services for free, for two years.

“The facility was implemented in October 2021 and so far, 512 locations have been installed with satellites and are operational.

“The remaining 11 locations (for the satellites) are scheduled to be completed by April 2022,” he said.

In connection with the visit, Julaihi also went to the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) at the Sekuau Scheme, run under the supervision of MCMC since the start of operations in January 2017.

“This PEDi is one of the 133 units built and operated in Sarawak to intensify digital transformation among the local communities.

“This programme is aimed at improving the socio-economic status of the locals through entrepreneurship-training.

Accompanying Julaihi yesterday were his deputy Datuk Liwan Lagang, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang and Selangau District Officer Inting Nyami.