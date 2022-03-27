Motorcyclist killed in collision with car at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang

KUCHING (March 27): A 24-year-old motorcyclist died from severe head injuries after he was involved in an accident with a sedan car at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang around 8.40pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, identified as Ian Garvin Collin from RPR Taman Malihah, Matang was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The car was driving from Taman Malihah to Matang Jaya when the motorcycle allegedly entered his lane which caused both of them to collide,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the driver of the car, a 60-year-old man did not suffer any physical injuries.

The deceased’s body has since been transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensic unit for further action.

Both vehicles were seized by the police for further inspection at the Padawan District Police headquarters.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.