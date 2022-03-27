Police integrity: 1,571 personnel subject to disciplinary action last year

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): A total of 1,571 police officers and personnel have been subject to disciplinary action last year, said Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director, Datuk Azri Ahmad.

He said among the integrity offences committed were not declaring assets; visiting entertainment centres; marrying without approval from superiors and refusing to accept reports.

Azri said that those involved in integrity offences were investigated under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

In addition, there are also police officers and personnel involved in criminal offences, namely a total of 23 people involved in crime; corruption (18); drugs (84); and Syariah related criminal offences (48).

“Therefore, to strengthen the integrity of PDRM personnel, we will focus on six elements this year, namely strengthening governance/policing, complaint management, intelligence/operations, investigation, compliance as well as religious (and) counselling,” he told Bernama recently.

According to him, the general governance/policing element involves conduct (behaviour) through courses, in-service training and continuous academic programmes for PDRM personnel while complaint management is to promote the existence of e-SPA (complaint management system) to the public and PDRM personnel.

As for the intelligence/operational element, it will help enhance integrity among PDRM personnel by addressing the involvement of PDRM personnel in drug and ketum abuse, as well as spot checks of frontline personnel on duty in the field to prevent extortion issues at roadblocks and other places.

Azri said for the investigation element, JIPS has improved the quality of the investigation of officers and police personnel by conducting a thorough and detailed investigation so that those involved in misconduct would be judged accordingly based on facts and evidence.

“As for the compliance element, we are taking a preventive approach by enhancing compliance inspections to eliminate the space and opportunity for misconduct and malpractice among police officers and personnel,” he said.

He said through the religious and counselling elements, the integrity of PDRM staff would be strengthened inclusively by emphasising the aspects of development, prevention and rehabilitation through religious approaches as well as psychology and counselling.

Meanwhile, commenting on netizens who made complaints without using the appropriate channels, by sharing issues on social media before an investigation was carried out, Azri said the situation made netizens cast judgement without the validity of the actual facts.

“I am of the view that for sensitive issues, especially those involving dignity, it needs to be done through the appropriate channels by making reports to the relevant parties,” he added.

He said professional action should be taken so that the victims involved are not exposed to criticism and negative comments that can affect their emotions as well as to prevent the community from making false assumptions about the parties involved.

“I can see that the community now only dares to express dissatisfaction regarding certain issues by sharing them on social media, through WhatsApp and Facebook applications, but refuses to act properly (by lodging a report),” he said.

Azri said they should lodge a complaint to the authorities so that appropriate action can be taken. – Bernama

— BERNAMA

TAG:

MAMA SN PF SAK

Sunday , 27 March 2022