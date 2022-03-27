Prompt response by Kpg Paya Mebi villagers prevent fire from spreading

KUCHING (March 27): Swift action by villagers of Kampung Paya Mebi successfully prevented a fire from spreading in their village today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a call regarding the fire at around 11.45am.

The operations commander confirmed the fire involved a single-terrace house, which sustained 80 per cent damage.

“Due to the quick response from the villagers, who helped contain the fire using a fire extinguisher obtained from a nearby school, the fire was successfully prevented from spreading to neighbouring houses,” said Bomba.

Firefighters from the Siburan and Kota Samarahan fire station doused the fire until the flames were fully extinguished.

However, it was learnt a man suffered burns from the incident.

“The victim was given immediate medical attention and was shortly sent over to a nearby hospital by Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

The operation ended at 1.11pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.