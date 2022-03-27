Sabah govt will now be known as GRS-BN govt, says CM Hajiji

TAMPARULI (March 27): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has agreed that the Sabah state government will be now known as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government.

“The name GRS-BN government will be used with immediate effect,” he told reporters after performing the ground breaking for the Tamparuli Native Court building which was part of the programme during his working visit to this district.

Hajiji was asked about Bung Moktar’s recent proposal for the state government to be referred to as GRS-BN government.

According to Hajiji, the name of the state government is in fact the GRS-BN government.

“But sometimes it was referred to as GRS so from now, we will call it as GRS-BN,” he said.

According to the GRS chairman, Bung Moktar’s proposal was a good one as the state government is made up of GRS and BN.

“Even though BN is another coalition and is not part of GRS but we agreed on a cooperation before the state election in September 2020. When we won the election, we formed the government with BN,” said Hajiji.

When making the call for the state government to be referred to as GRS-BN government on March 25, Bung Moktar pointed out that the chief minister had recently announced the setting up of the GRS coalition with four parties as members, namely Bersatu Sabah, PBS, SAPP and Sabah STAR, which means that there is a change in the government that is known as GRS.

“We are now asking that the state government be renamed as the GRS-BN government because it is not fair not to mention BN as we are part of the government,” said Bung Moktar.