Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases drop to 245

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): Sabah recorded 245 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which was 24 cases lower than the 269 cases reported yesterday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said almost all districts in Sabah reported a drop in the daily cases, including six districts with zero cases, namely Kalabakan, Tongod, Nabawan, Kunak, Telupid and Semporna.

Only five districts saw an increase in daily cases, he said.

“Aside from Kota Kinabalu which saw the number of infections tripled from 36 yesterday to 97 today, other districts only recorded marginal rise in cases.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 15 districts recorded single-digit cases, six district with two figures and six with no new infection at all in the past 24 hours.

“However, the risk of sporadic infection remains high, which constitutes 59.59 per cent of the new cases.

“Although the new infections in Sabah is getting under control, the people are urged to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

He added that 242 or 98.77 per cent of the 245 new patients were in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and none in Category 5.