Sagah: More activities focusing on talents among youths in the offing

SERIAN (March 27): There will be more activities focusing on developing talents among youths in Sarawak, says Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

He said those activities included those organised by Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

“We want to come up with activities that attract participation of youths in order to develop their talents,” he said at the closing of Traditional Dance (Authentic) Competition at Empurau Farm & Resort in Tarat near here yesterday.

Sagah, who is also Tarat assemblyman, said the activities need not be limited to music, arts and sports but could also be modern agriculture so that the youths could get themselves ready to venture into farming.

“We want to see our youths able to do something constructive during their spare time.

“Like in Saberkas Tarat branch, we want to help our youths in utilising their spare time to do things that are constructive. Through this dance competition, we aim to provide them with opportunities to be active and also to discover and develop new talents,” he said.

He also said the video content from this tournament would be uploaded to DUN N21 Tarat Media’s YouTube page for global viewing.

“This does not only show the cultural diversity of Sarawak but also showcase our young talents. We hope they can develop into becoming artistes and get hired to perform at events,” he said, adding the tournament might continue in years to come if there is good response.

The inaugural tournament saw the participation of dance troupes from Chupak, Siga, Mundai, Tabuan Rabak, Tanah Putih, Simpok, Panchor Dayak and SMK Tun Abdul Razak .

Prior to the final stage, the videos of dance performance from these troupes were uploaded to the tournament’s Facebook page since March 1.

Tanah Putih troupe was adjudged the champion, walking away with RM3,000 and trophy.

At second place was Simpok taking home RM2,000 and trophy. Their video also received the most popular award and adjudged one of the winners of best video, earning them RM1,000 more in cash prize.

Tabuan Rabak came in third with RM1,000 and trophy.

SMK TAR, Chupak, Panchor Dayak, Siga and Mundai received RM500 each as consolation prizes.

Mundai and Siga were also winners of best video along with Simpok.

A political secretary to the premier Damen Rejek, Serian Resident Tuah Suni, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng and Serian District Council secretary Constantine Jonas Noeb were also present at the event.