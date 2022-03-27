Sarawak releases protocols for reopening of international borders

KUCHING (March 27): The Sarawak government has released the general protocols for the reopening of Sarawak’s international borders by air which takes effect this April 1, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in a statement that this is in line with the country’s transition to endemic phase as well as the general protocol for entry of international travellers into Malaysia which was announced recently by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

It said Malaysian and non-Malaysians who are arriving from overseas (excluding Singapore) by air are required to have proof of their vaccination certificate; a negative RT-PCR test result (taken two days before departure); download the MySejahtera app and fill in the pre-departure form under the ‘Traveller Icon’; and Covid-19 travel insurance (non-Malaysians).

“Upon arrival in Sarawak, an RTK-Antigen professional test is required to be taken upon arrival at the point of entry where the cost of the test will be borne by the travellers.

“Those who are transiting can proceed for exemption if the RTK-Antigen professional test result taken at the first point of entry is negative,” it said.

For Malaysian and non-Malaysian travellers originating from Singapore, they must also prepare the same pre-departure documents as those who are entering Sarawak from other countries.

“However, they will not be required to take an RTK-Antigen professional test at the point of entry,” it said.

On the other hand, it said travellers who are transiting through Singapore will be required to take the RTK-Antigen professional test with the cost to be borne by the traveller.

It said travellers entering Sarawak from other countries who tested negative will be exempted from quarantine while positive cases will be quarantined either at home or at quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC).

“Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals arriving from overseas will also have to be quarantined either at home or the PKRC,” it added.

For transit travellers from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2, Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), or Johor, SDMC said travellers with low-risk status on their MySejahtera will be allowed to proceed to transit into Sarawak.

“Travellers with other status on MySejahtera including ‘Travellers Card’ and ‘Home Surveillance Order’, will not be allowed to transit into Sarawak.

“They will be required to undergo the RTK-Antigen professional test within 24 hours of arrival at the first point of entry before they are allowed to proceed to transit into their domestic destination,” it said.

More information on the guidelines can be downloaded at SDMC’s official website.