SCCS launches GoBald Virtual 2022 fundraising campaign

KUCHING (March 27): Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) GoBald Virtual 2022 fundraising campaign was launched today via www.gobald.my.

Running until this June 30, the campaign involves donors getting to shave their heads once they raise a minimum of RM300.

The shaving would still be carried out at no charge at the salons, as long as there is no Movement Control Order (MCO) being called in force.

This fundraising-cum-awareness event has been run online since 2020, due to physical events being cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s GoBald Virtual campaign recorded 117 people from all over Malaysia going bald in support of children with cancer, and over RM550,000 raised. The funds helped to cover 60 per cent of SCCS’ direct costs, including providing 37 families from outstation with accommodation and transport to hospital, over RM40,000 in transport costs for 90 families to receive life-saving treatments, over RM122,000 for support services including new patient care-packs and bereavement donations, and over RM157,000 for medical expenses including specialised medication, lab tests, and consumables.

The positive response has encouraged SCCS to continue running the campaign in the same format this year.

Society’s president Rodney Wong said other than continuing its essential services, for this year the SCCS would be focusing on improving medical support, including the upgrading works on the paediatric wards in Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital.

“We have always worked very closely with the medical team to identify the pressing needs of the patients and strive to do as much as we can to address this.

“Last year, a landmark decision was made to support a three-year-old neuroblastoma patient in receiving immunotherapy, where we sponsored RM100,000. Following the advice from the doctors, we would continue this support for patients in need where each case could cost up to RM500,000,” he said in a statement.

Wong added that the monthly financial aid for the families in need had been raised to RM450 per month, for six months minimum, due to the rising cost of living.

He also pointed out that the plans for renovation works were underway for SCCS’ 10-year-old halfway home in Kuching to ensure secure, safe and comfortable environment for the children and their caregivers coming from outstation to receive treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“As we feel it would be safer for everyone involved not to carry out public events at this time, we are giving the public a chance to still help the society to support children with cancer, by raising funds online.

“Donations can be collected easily without physical contact as well,” he said.

The pledge of RM300 should suffice in enabling the provision of essential services such as care packs for new patients adjusting to life in the ward, lab tests conducted by private institutions, three blood filters used to prevent infection during blood transfusions, one return-trip for patients from the rural areas coming for treatment, or 10 nights of lodging, inclusive of meals, for one child and a caregiver, he explained.

“Beyond this, by choosing to go bald, you (the donor) are also pledging to become an advocate and ‘a cheerleader’ for children and families who are affected by childhood cancer in Sarawak.

“Throughout this difficult time, there are still new cases being diagnosed almost weekly, and children with cancer still need to go for treatment, and continue to have access to our services.

“We hope that the public could recognise this, and provide support to these children and the families in need,” Wong emphasised.

Formed in 1999, the SCCS has supported more than 1,500 children and their families through various services provided. Its services range from emotional support, the running of halfway homes in Kuching and Miri for outstation patients receiving treatment at local government hospitals, monthly financial aid, assistance for medical treatments and procedures, training for medical staff, public education campaigns and various recreational activities throughout the year.

With an average of 70 children diagnosed with cancer each year, in addition to children receiving ongoing treatments as well as relapse cases, much resources and energy are invested into ensuring sustainable support towards the care of a yearly average of 200 children suffering from cancer, and also their families.

Members of the public wishing to help in ensuring that these services would continue to be available to the children with cancer, could sign up for ‘SCCS Heart of Gold’ monthly donation programme, via bit.ly/donate2sccs, or by connecting through events@sccs.org.my.

“The SCCS would like to appreciate the sponsors – main supporter Sunway Medical Centre; official hair salons Ray’s Salon in Kuching, Paul & Jennifer and Fion Salon in Miri, Danny Hair Academy in Sibu, and T2H in Bintulu; event supporters Snail Photography and Aaron Soon Photography in Sibu; DK Photography and Village Sound in Miri; and the Shots in Kuching,” said Wong.

For the latest updates on GoBald, go to www.gobald.my, or Facebook page fb.com/GoBald.