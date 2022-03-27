Vrooming with determination

Club sets up track at carpark of Sarawak Stadium, serving as a place for both seasoned and aspiring racers to train and share skills

THE motorsports scene in Sarawak has been going on for quite some time, with the enthusiasts all over the state having established various clubs over the years.

Within these clubs, they organise and host activities and carnivals where they get to display to fellow enthusiasts their driving skills on the tarmac, and also show off the aesthetics of their beloved ‘mashina’ (‘car’ in Russian).

In this regard, Petrajaya Motorsports Club (PJM) may still in its infancy as far as its establishment is concerned, but it has managed to capture the attention from competitive racers and non-competitive speedsters in and around Kuching within a short period of time.

PJM president Baron Sim said the club had set up a temporary training circuit at the carpark of Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya in January this year, meant as a place for racers, especially the up-and-rising ones, to train as well as to share their skills and experiences with one another.

The track could also serve as a platform to scout new talents that could be groomed into becoming good racers for local and national competitions.

As at January this year, the club listed 88 members, but PJM treasurer Alex Ting said the number had shot up to 133 in less than two month after that.

“When we started this club, there were not many people – only 21 of us, all go-kart drivers.

“After having explained to fellow drifters that our club had set up the training track at the stadium’s carpark, more came flocking in to support the club; another 40 people joined.

“After we finished (renovating) the track, within less than two months, we had gathered 133 members,” Ting told thesundaypost.

Activities at the track

According to Ting, go-karting is one of the activities being conducted by PJM at the track, along with drifting and ‘time-attack’ – a type of motorsports where racers compete against one another on the track to clock the best lap time.

“For time-attack, we set a limit of two to three drivers at a given time. We don’t want to have too many drivers at once, as this (track) is only for training, and not for a full-fledged race.

“For a competition, a track inspector must come in and conduct checks on the track – if the inspector gave his greenlight, then we could organise and run the competition,” he said.

For moped racing, Ting revealed that PJM was still looking for a suitable place, where they would work together to repair the track so that it would be suitable for training.

However, the club could not run all activities related to motorsports such as drag race, he added, as there was no track dedicated to it.

He said a drag race must have at least a 1km track, 400m of which would be allocated for the race itself, while the remaining 600m would serve as the ‘brake point’ and also a ‘safety point’ for the drag racers.

“For our track, we can accommodate ‘supermotard’ (off-road motorbikes fitted with road tyres) in view of it being run on tarmac. I’m sure there are individuals in Kuching who are supermotard enthusiasts, so I’m hoping that they can also join us for training,” he said.

Ting also called upon the ‘street racers out there’ to stop ‘exhibiting their racing prowess on the road’ and instead, to come to PJM’s track to train.

“Street racing? That is a big no for us. If they wanted to come to us to train on our track, then we welcome them; do not race along the main roads as this poses grave danger not only to them, but also to other motorists out there.

“The public motorists would not know that you’re racing on the road. So please, don’t race on the road,” he advised.

Safety is priority

The safety of those training at the track remains PJM’s top priority.

According to Ting, every go-kart driver and motorbiker must wear a full suit including helmet and gloves. For those going in for drifting or time-attack, wearing a full suit is not a necessity; however, every driver must still wear a helmet, shoes and the safety belts.

“In terms of safety, we have to be strict. For PJM members, we have set up a signboard at the track. They must wear helmets and safety belts when driving. They must also wear shoes – slippers are a no-no.

“They are also encouraged to wear proper attire such as long pants. They don’t need to actually wear racing suits because we’re not doing any competition. Like I said, this is just for their training.

“Having said this, it would be a bonus if the drivers could wear full suits, although it would be very hot for them in view of the suit being fireproof,” he said, adding that other safety precautions being taken by the PJM included having fire-extinguishing units on stand-by and the cars to be equipped with ‘rollcages’ – a framework of reinforcements over a car’s passenger cabin to protect the occupants should the vehicle roll over.

“Should there be any collision occurring on the track, the PJM has its own trained marshals standing by,” said Ting.

All about passion

Ting is an experienced figure in the motorsports scene, having been involved in go-karting for more than 10 years, as well as in various competitions such as the Saga Cup from 2017 to 2019.

On his involvement in drifting, he said he was inspired by the Japanese drift-king Keiichi Tsuchiya, as well as international GT driver Zen Low, who is also a Sarawakian, and Malaysian professional drift driver Tengku Djan Ley.

For the record, Zen Low is also Ting’s cousin.

“Earlier this year, Zen Low visited our track. I would like to thank him for the visit.

“He had been very helpful – he coached us on ways to improve our driving skills during his visit,” he said.

However, nurturing this passion had been a costly undertaking for Ting, pointing out that he had to spend a huge amount of money just to maintain his Subaru BRZ.

“Changing the motor oil alone costs a lot. However, I’m passionate about this sport, so I don’t mind spending money on it,” he pointed out.

With his car having been tuned for drifting, all he needed to do was to take care of the tyre pressure and also the HKS SP suspension system of his Subaru BRZ, powered by a 2K Boxer engine.

Elaborating on drive control, Ting explained: “Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through a corner. As such, the steering angle would need to be increased as well.

“The steering must cover a lot of angles. If the steering had minimal angle, upon drifting and your car spinning, it would be impossible for you to pull it back on track.”

Echoing Ting’s points about motorsports being ‘an expensive undertaking’ was PJM member Muhd Bakhtiar Suhaili, who said tuning his Daihatsu Mira Avy for time-attack had incurred lots of money.

“For the engine, I use the customised Daihatsu K3-VE 1.3. For the other parts, I have to customise them including the gearbox, as well as the suspensions.

“My car also has a customised rollcage for safety – some of these parts came from Japan.

“Aside from the rollcage, I have also placed a fire extinguisher inside the car. For personal safety, I wear my helmet as well as gloves when driving,” said Bakhtiar, who joined PJM right after the club’s conception.

Working as a mechanic at a workshop in Mile 3 in Kuching, he said he would always go to the Sarawak Stadium carpark-track during the weekends to ‘let the steam from work-related stress off’.

“It gives me joy to see that Kuching now has a proper training track for motorsports enthusiasts like us,” he enthused.

‘The best is yet to come’

Ting said he was glad that PJM could now accommodate the need of motorsports enthusiasts to test their skills, but he also admitted that having the stadium carpark as its track ‘was not enough’.

“Having a longer and wider track is ideal. To ensure safety, having a longer and wider track is a must.

“Another safety aspect that can be improved is the inclusion of a larger run-off area, as the current run-off area is very tight.

“Another thing that I would like to improve upon is having a wider area for the tyre border along the track.”

Ting said when PJM set up the track, which was self-funded, even a 1km stretch had cost it hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

“So for now, we do not have any further plans in the future. For now at least, the drivers can have fun at the track and at the same time, they can improve their skills – and we are OK with it.

“In the future, however, if ever we found another suitable place, we could try to manage it and invest a bit of our resources into establishing a new track.

“In this respect, we would call upon our members to assist us in this effort,” he added.