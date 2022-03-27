Wee: SDMC, Unifor to issue SOPs for Qing Ming Festival

KUCHING (March 27): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will be issuing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Qing Ming Festival, according to Datuk Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president said he was not certain what sort of SOPs would be put in place this time around.

“Maybe the control and restriction on the number of persons will be relaxed. But we will follow our practice like last year,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

Wee also advised the Chinese community to comply with the SOPs issued by the authorities concerned to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Last year, the SDMC had relaxed the SOPs by allowing the Qing Ming Festival to be observed at cemeteries.

The committee had allowed up to eight members of a family to go to graves and only two at columbariums or memorial halls.

The SOPs, which were drawn up by the Unifor, said no inter-zone travel was permitted for those observing Qing Ming.

The visiting time at the cemeteries was also fixed at 4am to noon and at columbariums or memorial halls between 8am and 4pm.

In 2020, the Qing Ming Festival coincided with the nationwide Movement Control Order, resulting in many members of the Chinese community calling off their annual activities at cemeteries.

Qing Ming Festival or Tomb-Sweeping Day is an occasion for chinese families to clean the tombs of their ancestors as well as to pray and make ritual offerings at the cemeteries.

Also called Tomb Sweeping Day, Qing Ming is a traditional Chinese festival and an important day for most people to show respect to ancestors.

It usually falls on April 4 or 5, and this year, the Qing Ming Festival falls on April 5.