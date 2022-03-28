7 young Bintulu taekwondo exponents to represent Malaysia in tournament in Vietnam

BINTULU (March 28): Seven young taekwondo exponents from Bintulu will be flying to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam tomorrow afternoon to participate in the 15th Asean Taekwondo Federation (ATF) Taekwondo Championships slated from March 29 to April 3.

Members of the team are Velson Ki Su Heng (Bintulu Vocational College), Willemien Lai Lini (SMK Bintulu), Austin Jason Pui (SMK Kidurong), Phan Chen Huan (SMK Bintulu), Phan Chen Wei (SMK Bintulu), Marylyne Bungan Lian and Steffano Atom Stephen (Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus).

The Jalur Gemilang handing over ceremony was held recently, which was graced by Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

The event was witnessed by Fred Entau from Bintulu District Education Office, Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club (WTF) chairman Raja Zahari Raja Yusof and Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Soo Li Ching.

Head coach Pui Jak Joon said this will be the first international tournament for his students since Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since they have not competed in any tournaments in the past two years, there is definitely a bit of pressure for the students.

“I am not targeting any medals in this tournament because this Asean championship was participated by the national teams,” he said.

He added since the Malaysian national team is not joining this tournament, Sarawak team will be representing the country with its young talents.

“The main objective is to give exposure to our young taekwondo exponents and hopefully they will have a fruitful outing and good experience competing in a big tournament.

“This Asean championship is on the same level with the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) because Vietnam will be hosting SEA Games this May, so this is like a warm-up session for the Asean national teams,” said Pui.

Pui said the only thing that he wants from his students is to do their best to showcase their skills in the tournament and gain valuable experience from the other strong national taekwondo exponents.