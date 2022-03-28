Chong calls for action to protect rights of Sarawakian house buyers

KUCHING (March 28): The state government is urged to look into the state’s Housing Development Ordinance and its standard sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to protect ordinary buyers in the state.

The call was made by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who expressed hope for amendments to the Ordinance and SPA to give home purchasers the same benefits and protection as, if not better than, their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

He regarded the law regulating the SPA for housing projects in Sarawak, in its present form, as being ‘less favourable’ to ordinary house purchasers, compared to such law in Peninsular Malaysia. There should be immediate action by the state government to amend the law to be at least on par with the law in Peninsular Malaysia, he pointed out.

Chong claimed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government favoured developers over ordinary Sarawakian house purchasers, resulting in the latter having less rights and protection vis-à-vis developers, than the situation in Peninsular Malaysia.

“In January, 2021, the Federal Court ruled that in Peninsular Malaysia, the time for a developer to deliver the houses to the purchasers shall be calculated from the date the booking fee was collected, not the date of the SPA,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, two days ago, the High Court in Kuching held that under the Sarawak Ordinance, the time for delivery of houses shall only start on the date of the SPA, not the date of payment of booking fees.

Chong noted that Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang – also Pelawan assemblyman from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – had welcomed the interpretation of the Kuching High Court.

Tiang concurred with a less favourable law for house purchasers in Sarawak as compared to Peninsular Malaysia, observed Chong.

“We all know that Sarawak is always different from Peninsular Malaysia.

“However, such difference and autonomy should not be used to the detriment of the ordinary Sarawakians and help exploitation by the rich.

“At times, the payment of booking fees and the date of the SPA can be months apart; the provisions in the Sarawak law would give developers a loophole to circumvent the 24-month period to complete and deliver the houses, thus compromising the protection given to house purchasers,” he said.

“Sarawak’s Housing Development Ordinance is a state law and it seems that the GPS is not giving ordinary Sarawakian house purchasers the same protection and rights that their Peninsular Malaysian counterparts enjoy,” he stressed further.

The GPS-led government must always remember that the ordinary Sarawakians were the ones who put GPS in power, and not the developers.

“Therefore, as the government, it should pass laws protecting the rights of the ordinary people as purchasers. After all, the purchasers have less bargaining power and most of the time, they are at the mercy of the developers,” said Chong.

“Michael Tiang’s statement only exposes GPS as a political coalition favouring the developers at the expense of ordinary Sarawakians.

“It is a well-known fact that several SUPP leaders and their candidates in the last state elections had also been involved in housing development projects. There is, to a certain extent, a conflict of interest,” he added.