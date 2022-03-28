Covid-19: Low weekend testing across Malaysia pushes Sunday’s cases down to 16,863

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): Sunday’s Covid-19 cases dropped to 16,863, reflecting the low rate of testing typical of weekends, but daily transmissions in the country have continued their downward trend since cases first breached the 30,000 mark earlier this month.

Only 299 cases were severe, the Ministry of Health reported today, with half of them confirmed as Covid-19 cases while 151 cases were still under investigation. From the 299 patients, 187 needed breathing support. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME