Covid-19: S’wak records 470 new cases, 2 deaths

KUCHING (March 28): Sarawak recorded 470 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, including one brought-in-dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the BID case involved a 54-year-old man who required assistance in his daily activities from Sarikei, whose body was brought to Sarikei Hospital on March 27.

The second death involved a man aged 37 from Betong. He had cancer and was pronounced dead at Betong Hospital on March 23.

With the new Covid-19 cases, this marks the fourth day the state has recorded less than 1,000 cases, after recording 631 cases on Sunday; 960 cases on Saturday and 980 cases on Friday.

SDMC said of the new cases, 464 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“A total of 195 cases were classified in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 269 cases were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There was one case in Category 3 (pneumonia), four cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and one case in Category 5 involving a patient with pneumonia who required ventilator support,” said the committee.

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 154 new cases followed by Miri with 65 cases, Sibu (43), Bintulu (38), Samarahan (24), Sarikei (21), Bau (18), Sri man (14), Mukah (13), Limbang (11) and Serian (10).

Kanowit district recorded eight cases, while seven cases each were recorded in Betong, Marudi and Pusa, followed by five cases in Tanjung Manis, four each in Lawas and Meradong, three in Kabong and two cases respectively in Kapit, Lundu and Julau.

One case each was reported in Simunjan, Saratok, Dalat, Tebedu, Subis, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Beluru.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative 295,900 Covid-19 cases.

SDMC also said the police issued seven compounds in Kuching, all for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering a premises.

The police have issued a total of 13,731 compounds to date.