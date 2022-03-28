Fadillah: Focus should be on nation’s economic recovery now, not so much on GE15

KUCHING (March 28): Efforts towards the nation’s economic recovery should be the priority instead of the 15th general election (GE15), said federal Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He expressed this view with regard to the economy having been adversely affected by ongoing crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the complications from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The world is facing price-hike crisis following the changes in the supply chain of raw materials due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is made worse with the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“What we should do instead is to focus on the nation’s economic recovery, to deal with the health crises, and to focus on how we can assist the people in facing these challenges,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at the ‘Back 2 School’ programme at Surau Darul Falah of Kampung Semariang Baru Phase 3 in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) whip in Parliament, said he was unsure of whether or not the issue about the pressure from several quarters calling for GE15 to be called immediately had been, or was being, discussed in GPS Supreme Working Council (MKT), which he was not a member of.

However, he believed that the prime focus for now should be on dealing with the current challenges faced by the country.

“Let our country become stable so that the government could focus on economic recovery and deal with the other crises.

“However, should the GE15 be held, Sarawak would be ready to face it,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Fadillah presented schoolbags and cash aid to 62 primary and secondary school-children in the village.

In his speech, he thanked the donors for the contribution, which he regarded as ‘helping to alleviate the burden borne by the parents’.